CCRI plans events to talk about the school and free tuition

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Recruiters from the Community College of Rhode Island are traveling the state to answer questions about the school and its free tuition program.

The Rhode Island Promise program offers two years of free tuition at CCRI. It began in the fall.

Recruiters plan to be in Woonsocket, Pawtucket and Providence Monday and in Newport Narragansett and Westerly Tuesday. Additional information is available online .

CCRI says this is the first dedicated two-day effort where recruiters are fanning out across the state.

They're calling it "CCRI on the Rhode."

The state budget supported the second year of the free tuition program.

CCRI has campuses in Warwick, Lincoln, Providence and Newport.

About 15,000 students are enrolled in courses for credit, according to the school. Thousands more take noncredit and workforce training classes.