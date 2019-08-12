Budget cuts to prevent Alaska school's water tank repairs

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska school will have to delay repairs to its water tank due to state budget cuts.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Sunday that Chalkyitsik school officials say the tank repairs are not feasible after $300,000 was cut from the Yukon Flats School District budget.

The village has a population of around 68 people and is part of the school district administered from Fort Yukon and extending north to Arctic Village and south to Circle.

The state capital budget initially proposed by the Alaska Senate included the money for repairs to the roof of the potable water tank, which is 40 years old.

The funding did not survive the $34.7 million in line-item vetoes in the state's capital budget signed by Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy Thursday.

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com