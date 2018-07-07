Bryan University closes Columbia branch

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Bryan University, a private, two-year career training and technical school, has closed is branch in Columbia.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports Gary Glunt, the executive director of the Columbia location, said Thursday the operation has been shifted to an online format after a transition that began several months ago.

He referred all other questions to the corporate office in Springfield, where officials were unavailable because of the holiday.

The institution's web site lists only physical locations in Springfield and Rogers, Arkansas.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reported earlier that the future of the school's location in Topeka was in doubt. A call to the number for the Topeka location prompted a message that the number was no longer valid.

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com