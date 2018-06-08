Brown names alumnus as new chief academic officer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Brown University has hired an alumnus and member of the faculty to be its new chief academic officer.

The Ivy League school on Friday named Rashid Zia as new dean of the college, effective July 1.

In the position, Zia is oversees Brown's student-centered curriculum, academic advising, international study programs and classroom instruction. As dean he reports directly to the provost and is a member of the president's cabinet and the executive committee.

Brown Provost Richard Locke said Zia "is an accomplished scholar and dedicated teacher, and his love for Brown was apparent throughout the selection process."

Zia graduated from Brown in 2001 and is currently an associate professor of engineering and physics.

Zia succeeds Maud Mandel, who has been named president of Williams College in Massachusetts.