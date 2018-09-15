Boy injured in school bus crash

PLANT CITY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say an 8-year-old boy was injured after his school bus was involved in a crash with a semi-trailer in Florida.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that the crash occurred Friday morning in Plant City. The injured boy was the only passenger on the bus, as it headed to Knights Elementary School.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the bus pulled in front of a semi-trailer hauling lime rock, causing its driver to swerve and lose control. The truck then overturned and was hit by the front of the school bus.

Neither driver was injured. FHP says the boy was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The bus driver was cited for violation of right-of-way.

