Boston's top cop announces retirement, new job at college

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Police Commissioner William Evans has announced that he is retiring after nearly four decades with the department to take a job as director of public safety at Boston College.

Evans made the announcement Monday at a city hall news conference with Mayor Marty Walsh.

A native of South Boston, the 59-year-old Evans started as a cadet in 1980 and became a patrol officer in 1982.

He was promoted in 2009 to superintendent in charge of the Bureau of Field Services, overseeing special events and the department's patrol division.

The avid marathoner played a pivotal role in the investigation of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

He was named interim commissioner in November 2013 after the resignation of Edward Davis and was appointed to the post permanently by Walsh in 2014.