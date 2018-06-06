Bosma: Lawmakers reviewing law on charging teens as adults

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma says lawmakers are reviewing state law on juveniles being charged as adults following a prosecutor's decision to keep in juvenile court the case of the alleged shooter who injured a student and a teacher at Noblesville West Middle School.

Bosma said Wednesday, "I think it's important for us to take a thoughtful look at our criminal code and whether changes to the law are appropriate."

Hamilton County Prosecutor D. Lee Buckingham announced Tuesday night that the 13-year-old boy would have faced 11 counts including attempted murder in adult court, but current state law bars prosecuting him as an adult. Buckingham said someone as young as 12 can be tried as an adult for murder, but the statute has been interpreted to not include attempted murder.