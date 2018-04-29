Bond hearing set for teacher accused of molesting children

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — A Virginia day care teacher accused of sexually assaulting several 5-year-old children is set to appear in court for a bond hearing.

Twenty-seven-year-old Taylor Keith Boykin is accused of inappropriately touching four children between March 2017 and March 2018.

A Prince William County judge will determine after Monday's hearing whether Boykin should be released on bond.

Boykin was an assistant teacher at Minnieland Academy in Bristow.

He was arrested

News outlets report the child told a parent who notified the center and reported the incident to Child Protective Services.

During the investigation, detectives identified three other children who had allegedly been sexually assaulted by Boykin sometime since March 2017.

Boykin was charged with four counts of aggravated sexual battery and other offenses. It's unclear if he has a