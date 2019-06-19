Board finds regents broke law by halting union negotiations

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A state board has ruled the Iowa Board of Regents didn't negotiate in good faith with unions from two public universities because it delayed negotiations until passage of a law limiting public employee bargaining rights.

The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports the Public Employment Relations Board ruled last week that the regents deliberately delayed holding meetings starting in mid-December 2016 with the Campaign to Organize Graduate Students at the University of Iowa and United Faculty at the University of Northern Iowa while it waited for lawmakers to approve limits on public-sector union bargaining rights.

The board ordered the regents to not repeat such delaying tactics. The regents also must post flyers at the universities in the fall notifying employees they violated the law.

The changes approved by legislators reduced the number of mandatory subjects for negotiation to only base wages.

