Bismarck student with BB gun cited for terrorizing

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Police say a Bismarck middle school student who threatened others with a BB gun has been cited for terrorizing and for violating concealed weapon laws.

Lieutenant Luke Gardiner says the student had the pistol-type weapon during Wednesday morning bus ride to Horizon Middle School. Gardiner says the student made threats of harm and pointed the unloaded BB gun at other students while at the bus stop and during the ride to school.

The Bismarck Tribune reports school officials notified law enforcement, took the BB gun and moved the juvenile away from other students as soon as they found out about the weapon.

Bismarck Public Schools’ policy requires a minimum one-year expulsion for a student who brings a firearm on campus, but a BB gun is not considered a firearm under North Dakota law.

