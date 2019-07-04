https://www.westport-news.com/news/education/article/Bismarck-State-College-leader-to-step-down-next-14071797.php
Bismarck State College leader to step down next year
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bismarck State College President Larry Skogen will call it quits next year.
The Bismarck Tribune reports Skogen announced Wednesday that he plans to retire June 30, 2020.
The 66-year-old Skogen was hired in 2007. He's the sixth president in BSC's 80-year history. His accomplishments include adopted a new mission for the college as a polytechnic institution.
Skogen was making $204,296 annually as of July 1.
