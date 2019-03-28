Bill to license Idaho naturopathic doctors signed into law

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation creating a licensing path in Idaho for naturopathic medical doctors has been signed into law by Gov. Brad Little.

Little on Monday signed into law the legislation allowing the state to issue licenses to those who have graduated from an accredited naturopathic medical school and have passed exams.

Backers say the legislation will allow licensed naturopathic medical doctors to order lab tests and prescriptions that can be filled by pharmacists. Pharmacists are not allowed to fill prescriptions from non-licensed naturopathic medical doctors.

Those opposed to the bill say naturopathic doctors in Idaho who didn't graduate from accredited medical schools won't be able to get a license. Those naturopathic doctors will still be able to offer their services in Idaho, however.

The bill passed the House 64-3 and the Senate 32-2.