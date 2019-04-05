Bill detailing Arkansas' $5.7B proposed budget released

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Legislation detailing Arkansas' proposed $5.7 billion budget for the coming year calls for increased spending for the state's Medicaid program and public schools.

Lawmakers on Friday got their first look at the proposed Revenue Stabilization Act, which calls for a $124 million increase in state spending in the fiscal year that begins July 1. The Joint Budget Committee is expected to take up the measure early next week as lawmakers aim to wrap up this year's session.

The proposal closely mirrors the budget proposal Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson detailed in November.

The legislation was released days after lawmakers approved the budget for Medicaid and its expansion. The expansion program's future had appeared uncertain after a federal judge last week blocked Arkansas' work requirement for it.