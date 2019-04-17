Bevin promotes school choice with US education secretary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is teaming with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to promote school choice initiatives.

DeVos touted a Trump administration proposal during a roundtable discussion Wednesday in Lexington, Kentucky.

The proposal would provide federal tax credits for donations made to groups offering scholarships for private schools. A similar tax credit proposal in Kentucky failed in this year's legislative session. The proposal was opposed by public education groups.

DeVos is the latest Trump administration official to hold an election-year event with Bevin in Kentucky. Bevin is seeking a second term.

The Republican governor is an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump. Bevin has also had appearances this year with Ivanka Trump, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler and drug czar Jim Carroll. Vice President Mike Pence campaigned for Bevin.