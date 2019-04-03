Basketball class expansion proposal passed in W.Va.

ROANOKE, W.Va. (AP) — The governing body for high school sports in West Virginia has passed a proposal to expand the number of classes in basketball to four.

The Secondary School Activities Commission's Board of Control passed the proposal on a 111-26 vote Tuesday. It would expand the current system of three classes under the two-year trial. The board consists of high school principals and athletic directors.

The state Board of Education will put the proposal out for public comment for 30 days before voting on it.

Private schools have won multiple Class A state championships in both girls and boys basketball in the past three decades. Last month St. Joseph won its ninth girls title in 11 years.