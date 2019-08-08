Barnes says he hasn't completed college degree

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes says he hasn't completed his degree at Alabama A&M University.

Barnes tells Isthmus newspaper of Madison that he completed coursework to resolve an incomplete class but never turned it in. He calls it "a small technical thing."

Barnes' biography on Gov. Tony Evers' website doesn't claim that he graduated. Instead, it describes him as an alumnus, which may be someone who only attended a school.

Isthmus said Barnes volunteered the information, and told the newspaper he is working with A&M to finish requirements to graduate.

Barnes' spokesman, Earl Arms, and an Alabama A&M spokesman didn't immediately respond to calls or emails seeking comment.