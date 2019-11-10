Ave Maria University selects school's new president

AVE MARIA, Fla. (AP) — Ave Maria University's Board of Trustees has selected Christopher Ice as the private school's next president.

The university made its announcement Friday.

The 56-year-old is a Kansas City area native and CEO of Catholic Charities of Kansas City in St. Joseph. He will be the third president of Ave Maria University.

The Naples Daily News reports that he'll take over in January for current President Jim Towey, who served for nearly nine years at the helm of the Catholic school.

In October 2018, Towey announced he would be leaving his leadership role and would not seek an extension to his contract.

Domino's Pizza founder Tom Monaghan, who founded Ave Maria and serves as chancellor, praised Towey for his service to the school, especially after Hurricane Irma.

