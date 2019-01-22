Attorneys for former NAU student ask to withdraw from case

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Two attorneys representing a man charged in a fatal shooting on the Northern Arizona University campus have asked to withdraw from the case.

The request comes after a state Supreme Court committee found probable cause that Ryan Stevens and Bruce Griffen violated rules of professional conduct.

The two represent the defendant in the shooting, Steven Jones, but met with a victim shortly after the October 2015 shooting.

Stevens and Griffen say they haven't decided whether to request a hearing before the court's presiding disciplinary judge on the committee's admonition.

They filed a motion Tuesday to withdraw from Jones' defense team. The request means his retrial likely will be delayed a fifth time.

Jones is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the shooting on the university's Flagstaff campus.