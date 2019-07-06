Atlanta library in park inspires outreach during renovations

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta-area libraries are offering open-air book borrowing, free computer usage and story hours al fresco.

The Library on the Lawn and Pop-Up in the Park initiatives serve as temporary replacements for library branches that are under renovation and also benefit patrons who wouldn't usually venture into a library building.

The Atlanta-Fulton Public Library System and the nonprofit community development organization Central Atlanta Progress organized Library on the Lawn in Woodruff Park last summer and reopened in April.

Roswell branch manager Julia Padgett organized Pop-Up in the Park in April after her branch closed for renovations. Staff provide a children's story time, check out books and help register library cards in different parks each week.