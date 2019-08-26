Atlanta Councilwoman adds $5K to reward for campus shooter

ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta City Councilwoman wants the police to get information on a suspect in connection with the block party shooting at Atlanta University Center, and she's willing to pay for it.

News outlets report Councilwoman Cleta Winslow announced a $3,000 donation to Crime Stoppers for any information leading to an arrest. The reward total is now $5,000.

Winslow says she believes someone knows who the shooter is and hopes the extra money will incentivize good citizenship.

Four women were shot and wounded last week after police say an argument between two groups led to gunfire. All are expected to recover. A surveillance video shows the suspect speaking with two other men while wearing a tan Gucci hat, a white T-shirt, gray sweat pants and gray New Balance sneakers.