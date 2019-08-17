Arkansas principal charged following middle school fight

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Little Rock middle school principal has been charged with misdemeanor assault following an altercation with a student in January.

Mabelvale Middle School Principal Rhonda Taylor Hall was charged Thursday with second-degree assault.

Little Rock School District spokeswoman Pamela Smith told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that Hall was placed on paid leave in June.

A police report says Hall told authorities that she stepped between two students who were fighting. She was restraining one of the students, a 14-year-old girl, when the girl struck Hall in the face, causing her eye to swell.

Authorities said the teen agreed with Hall's statement to police and the girl was charged with second-degree battery.

But a video later was provided that appeared to show Hall throwing a punch at the teen.

Hall previously declined to comment, saying it would be premature in light of the ongoing investigation.

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com