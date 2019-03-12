Arizona regents file motion to dismiss AG's lawsuit

PHOENIX (AP) — Attorneys for the Arizona Board of Regents have filed motions to dismiss the state Attorney General's lawsuit targeting university property development.

Mark Brnovich filed suit in Arizona Tax Court in January, alleging Arizona State University has misused its tax-exempt status to benefit private developers.

The lawsuit claims ASU has made real estate deals that shield selected companies from property taxes while generating revenue for the school and the regents, who oversee the state's three public universities.

The regents' motion says the attorney general lacks authority to sue the board.

ASU officials say legal real estate transactions intended to benefit the university are permitted by state law.

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge dismissed the case in April 2018, ruling that Brnovich had no authority to sue over the issue.