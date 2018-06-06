Arizona Dept. of Education gets new associate superintendent

PHOENIX (AP) — Heather Cruz has been named the Arizona Department of Education's new associate superintendent of High Academic Standards for Students.

The appointment was announced Tuesday by state Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas.

Cruz will oversee the Office of English Language Acquisition Services, Career and Technical Education, Early Childhood, the Migrant Education Program and K-12 Academic Standards.

Before earning her doctoral degree in education from Arizona State University, Cruz received her bachelor's degree from ASU and her master's degree from Northern Arizona University.

In a statement, Douglas says Cruz has been a teacher and principal plus a deputy and assistant superintendent in a nearly 25-year career.

She says Cruz's experience and leadership will prove instrumental at the Department of Education.