Archives of New Mexico history professor to be preserved

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — The archives of a former history professor known for leading efforts to restore the first African American Church in Las Cruces are being donated to the city's museum system.

New Mexico State University announced Wednesday that Clarence Fielder's papers, photographs and videos will be preserved for future generations. The Phillips Chapel Restoration Group will give a public presentation on Fielder's life Sept. 21 at the Branigan Cultural Center.

Fielder died in 2015. He was a professor emeritus and a teacher with the Las Cruces school district for more than 50 years.

Fielder led university faculty, students and community volunteers in restoring Phillips Chapel, which was founded by his grandfather. Built in 1911, the chapel is on the National Register of Historic Places for its significance to the African American community.