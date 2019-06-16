Arapaho language classes to be taught at Wyoming high school

RIVERTON, Wyo. (AP) — Students at a Wyoming high school will be able to take classes on the Northern Arapaho language.

The Riverton Ranger reports that the Fremont County School District 25 Board of Trustees has approved offering two courses of the language at Riverton High School.

Riverton Principal John Griffith says parents and students have been suggesting the idea for years in the district near the Wind River Reservation. He says the school now has a staff member with a desire to teach the language.

The first class will acquaint students with the basic sounds of the Arapaho language. They also will learn the Arapaho alphabet.

In the second class, students will use the basic sounds to form Arapaho words and phrases in order to have conversations or tell short stories.

___

Information from: The (Riverton, Wyo.) Ranger, http://www.dailyranger.com