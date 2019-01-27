Another North Dakota school district chooses a 4-day week

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Another school district in western North Dakota is hoping to adopt a modified four-day week.

The Billings County School Board's plan must be approved by the state Department of Public Instruction, The Bismarck Tribune reported.

Joseph Kessel, School Board President, said the four-day idea first came along in 2015 with research from a committee. It was brought up again in 2017 after gathering feedback from public meetings and information from other schools and states.

"Over the course of the last year, a lot has been done to dive into it and find out what the strengths and the weaknesses are of it," Kessel said.

Five public schools and one private school in North Dakota already operate on four-day weeks, including four in western North Dakota.

Shae Peplinski, Billings County School District Principal, stated the new school week would go to four days about six weeks after the 2019-20 year begins, with no modifications to the year's start or end dates.

Sometime in October, the school week would begin operating Monday to Thursday, with 30 minutes added to each school day. One Friday a month, the school district plans to offer a "discovery day" for enrichment activities such as hunter safety or culinary arts.

Kirsten Baesler, North Dakota Superintendent of Public Instruction, said practices in neighboring Montana may have been influential.

"In western North Dakota, they are seeing some of their eastern Montana counterparts on this four-day week," Baesler said. "They are seeing the benefits, and the community members are asking about it."

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com