BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — It started with newspaper clippings.

Esther Watstein, then a part-time writer in Housatonic Community College's public relations staff, kept pretty good files on everything written about the college.

Her collection grew to include catalogs, meeting minutes, strategic plans, programs and, of course, records of the two-year college's expansive art collection — the largest kept by a community college in the country.

The file became a cabinet. The cabinet became a storage closet in the president's suite.

Now it is a full room, known now as the HCC Presidents Archive, right down the hall from Housatonic's Library.

Watstein, 91, still works two mornings a week at the college. She won't call herself the archivist.

"It's not my degree or training," said Watstein, who needs a step stool to reach the top drawers in the bank of file cabinets that line the room. "I'm a word person."

Watstein, of Stratford, prefers the title of manager.

Archives are not all that uncommon at universities like the University of Connecticut or Fairfield University. No other community college in the state system, however, has so extensive an archive, according to Leigh Appleby, a spokesman for the Connecticut Board of Regents which oversees the state's 12 community colleges.

Evelyn Gard, a spokeswoman for Gateway Community College, concurs.

"We have a history timeline, binders full of clippings and such, and some memorabilia dating back to the '80s, said Gard. "But we don't have an Esther like HCC does."

"I don't understand how you cannot be interested in history," said Watstein. "Not just the history but the process. how can you not be?"

Well versed on rules, Watstein said all state colleges keep catalogs, class schedules and lists of graduates. All of that could easily fit on a shelf in the college library, said Shelly Strom, director of libraries at Housatonic.

Housatonic's archives, Strom said, goes deeper.

It has photographs of every building where the college, opened in 1966, held classes, as well as a chronicle of name changes, presidents, logos and expansions.

Sports trophies and plaques from the days when the college fielded softball, baseball and basketball teams — even though games were always played in rented or borrowed venues — line the room.

Watstein was pleased to recently learn — after consulting with the UConn archivist — that all she really needs to save off of Housatonic's glory days sports memorabilia are the removable plates. All the hardware she could toss.

There are boxes of posters from past events. Watstein hates when they aren't dated.

On top of one file is a full box of artifacts from President Bill Clinton's visit to Housatonic in 1998, a file drawer on Richard Fewell, the late playwright and Housatonic professor, and even more space devoted to Burt Chernow, the late Housatonic art professor who founded the college's famed art museum and collection.

"Art was such a big deal from day one," said Watstein.

Established in 1967, the college-based art collection has close to 7,000 pieces that span from ancient to contemporary art.

Recently, Sarah Churchill, an adjunct instructor of art history at Housatonic, has made use of the Chernow files in the archive to help her with a project on art collections and how they are formed.

"We happen to have a really fabulous collection of modern and contemporary art collected by Chernow," Churchill said. "There is nothing really published about his life and his mission here."

In the archives, she has been able to access Chernow's papers and original acquisition records for every piece in the Housatonic collection.

"Anytime someone donated a work of art, Burt Chernow would, of course, make a note of it ... and he would send a letter back to the donor," Churchill said. "We can study how the collection formed and I am trying to understand how Chernow put the collection together and why he accepted what he accepted."

Some of Chernow's papers are in the Archives of American Art in Washington, D.C. Accessing them in Bridgeport is more convenient, Churchill pointed out.

"And it belongs here," Churchill added. "It was where Chernow was."

Chernow died in 1997, shortly after Housatonic moved to downtown Bridgeport. In the archives are photos of Chernow installing art on the narrow ledge on the second floor above Lafayette Hall's atrium.

Along with copies of foundation reports, the student newspaper — which changed its name several times over the years — and yearbooks, the archives recently started to amass materials related to the system's plan to merge the state's 12 colleges into one.

"I try to collect as much as I can about the consolidation," said Watstein, adding: "That makes me nervous."

She is worried the merger might end up compromising the collection.

She'd like to see the archive grow.

There are still empty file drawers. Also, she now has a growing digital collection that takes up very little space at all. Included are oral histories — recordings of college presidents and professors.

"I think the most valuable thing are the oral histories," said Watstein. "Professors who were here from day one when we were in Stratford talking about the college. It was fantastic."

