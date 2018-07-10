Amid review, West Virginia higher ed system taps new chief

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An interim chancellor has been appointed for West Virginia's higher education system as it undergoes a review.

West Virginia University Institute of Technology President Carolyn Long was appointed Tuesday at a special meeting in Charleston to lead the Higher Education Policy Commission. The commission also voted to have retiring chancellor Paul Hill stay on for six months as an adviser.

Separately, WVU announced in a news release that Gerald Lang has been named interim campus president at WVU Tech in Beckley.

Last month Gov. Jim Justice created the Blue Ribbon Commission on Four-Year Higher Education. Justice says the goal is to help the higher education system run more efficiently.

The governor wants the panel's work to be completed by legislative interim meetings in December.