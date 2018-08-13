2 Hawaii teachers get research fellowships with US agencies

HONOLULU (AP) — Two Hawaii public school teachers have been awarded Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellowships and will begin 11-month research appointments at federal agencies next month.

Science teachers Bryan Silver of Kalani High School in Honolulu and Pascale Creek Pinner of Hilo Intermediate School on the Big Island were among 14 educators from across the country selected for the program, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Sunday.

Silver, who has taught in Honolulu for 19 years, will conduct his fellowship at the National Science Foundation's Directorate for Engineering, which supports engineering research and education.

Pinner, who has taught in Hilo for 31 years, will work with the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science, which supports research into energy and the physical sciences.

"Pascale and Bryan are both highly motivated and innovative teachers," said Lauren Kaupp, an educational specialist for the state Department of Education. "They will be excellent representatives of our Hawaii science ohana (family)."

The two were selected following a competitive application process for outstanding educators in science, technology, engineering and math. The teachers are expected to offer their perspectives and experiences to help shape national education policy and programs and return to teaching with enhanced knowledge and networks.

Pinner hopes the program will open doors to more opportunities for her students.

"Finding pathways for our local kids is really important," Pinner said. "We have a giant brain drain, which we don't need to have. There are gems in every one of these small rural communities. A lot of my students have gone on to do amazing things."

The teachers will travel to Washington, D.C., in early September.

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com