Alaska students disciplined after bathroom conflict

NORTH POLE, Alaska (AP) — School officials say students have been disciplined after a girl kicked a boy in the groin when he entered the girls' restroom at an Alaska high school.

Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Superintendent Karen Gaborik said in a statement Monday that a group of North Pole High School boys tried to enter the bathroom to take a photo as a "form of protest."

Gaborik said some boys were "upset" after a transgender student had taken a selfie inside the boys' restroom earlier this month and shared the photo on Snapchat.

Only one boy made it past the door frame when the girl confronted the group.

The girl's family told the Anchorage Daily News that she was expelled.

The district declined to say how the students were disciplined.