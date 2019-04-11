Alaska state raffle generates $1M for schools in first year

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A state-sponsored raffle in Alaska has generated nearly $1 million for public schools in its first year of operation.

Alaska Public Media reported Wednesday that $732,300 of the $976,400 raised by the raffle will benefit students in grades K-12.

Fairbanks Republican Sen. Click Bishop says he does not know how many people participated but was pleasantly surprised by the results of the raffle created through legislation he introduced last year.

Officials say 50 percent of the money will go to the state education department budget and 25 percent to an education endowment fund, with the remaining 25 percent divided among four raffle winners.

Bishop says he hopes the funds can be used by districts for programs such as pre-K and other early learning programs.