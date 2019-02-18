Alaska lawmakers push back on proposed education cuts

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska legislators are pushing back against Gov. Mike Dunleavy's proposed cuts to public education amid an ongoing budget deficit.

Sen. Natasha von Imhof chided budget and administration officials for no apparent plan to help districts address costs, such as health care.

Dunleavy proposed more than $300 million in cuts to public school and early education funding.

Von Imhof says this is what a budget looks like that also calls for paying residents a full Alaska Permanent Fund dividend.

A law seeking to limit what can be taken from fund earnings for government and dividends projects a $2.9-billion withdrawal for the upcoming fiscal year. Dunleavy proposed $1.9 billion of that for a full dividend.

Alaska has no statewide sales or personal income tax. There has been resistance to oil tax changes.