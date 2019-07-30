Alabama university demolishing class building hit by twister

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama university is demolishing a classroom building that was severely damaged by a tornado last year.

Jacksonville State University held a ceremony Monday to mark the beginning of the end of Merrill Hall. The business school building was damaged so badly in the 2018 twister it couldn't be repaired.

Demolition is supposed to take about three months. The university plans to replace the nearly 50-year-old building with a new business building that should be complete in 2021.

An EF-3 tornado ripped through the northeast Alabama campus on March 19, 2018. About two-thirds of the university's buildings were damaged.

Classes from Merrill Hall were moved into a vacant elementary school that was no longer being used.