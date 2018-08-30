Alabama to add resource officers in Jefferson County schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama county plans to put a school resource officer in every county school as part of a new safety plan.

Jefferson County officials discussed the plan in a Thursday press conference.

Sheriff Mike Hale says there are currently 25 officers in schools throughout the county. He says they plan to hire enough contract deputies to cover all 56 county schools.

Hale says his department is interested in hiring retired law enforcement officers.

The sheriff says a threat assessment team, comprised of an investigator, education official and mental health professional, will identify troubling behavior patterns and assist students.

Superintendent Craig Pouncey thanked the sheriff and the Jefferson County Commission for their support of the plan.