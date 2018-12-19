Agency works to correct problems with Head Start on Cape Cod

BOSTON (AP) — A child development agency on Cape Cod is working to correct multiple problems with its Head Start preschool programs after a scathing federal report.

The Cape Cod Times reports the U.S. Administration for Children and Families found issues with low morale, high staff turnover, growing debt, limited support for children's behavioral issues and a failure to provide a nurturing environment for low-income children in Head Start, run by Cape Cod Child Development.

The agency says some of the things that happened that are unacceptable and it's reviewing procedures and working with staff, among other steps.

The Head Start program serves about 300 children on Cape Cod and Nantucket.

The newspaper says the federal report describes children routinely hitting and biting classmates while being supervised by stressed out teachers and assistants.