Affidavit: Witness told police campus shooter targeted table

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A witness told police that the suspect in a fatal university shooting took aim at a specific table where students were seated, according to investigative documents made public Thursday.

The documents also show six boxes of ammunition were seized from an apartment during a search associated with the investigation.

Trystan Andrew Terrell, 22, is charged with first-degree murder and other counts in last week's shooting at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Two students were killed, and four were wounded.

In an affidavit accompanying the search warrant, police quote witness Joshua Ayers as saying he was in a class where students were giving presentations on the last day of class "when a male subject slammed the door open and produced a pistol." Ayers said the subject walked toward a particular table and began to fire at the people seated there. At that point, everyone began to flee the classroom.

"It was apparent to Mr. Ayers that the subject targeted a specific table of people. Mr. Ayers also stated that this was also the last day this class was scheduled to meet," investigators write.

The motive for the shooting isn't clear. Police have previously said Terrell had specifically chosen the building where the shooting happened, but that detectives hadn't determined if he was targeting the class or certain people. Terrell had been a student at the university but withdrew before the end of this semester.

In the new investigative documents, police write that a Glock firearm was recovered at the scene, and that Terrell had a bag with multiple ammunition magazines. Police have previously said the suspect fired a handgun.

Killed in the shooting were Riley Howell, 21, of Waynesville, and Ellis R. Parlier, 19 of Midland. Authorities said Howell tackled the gunman, saving lives.