Advocates to rally for higher wages, anti-poverty programs

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Anti-poverty advocates are planning a rally at the Connecticut state Capitol to call for higher wages, the right for all workers to join unions and free tuition at public colleges.

The event is one of three dozen that will be held across the country Monday as part of the Poor People's Campaign.

Organizers say low-income people, clergy and other advocates will demand a $15 minimum wage, labor union rights, free public college tuition and fully funded anti-poverty programs. They say wages haven't kept pace with cost-of-living increases while social program budgets have been cut.

The nationwide rallies are promoted as nonviolent calls to address inequality and racism. Dozens of protesters have been arrested at similar gatherings over the past several weeks.

Monday's rallies are part of a six-week campaign.