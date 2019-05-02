Adtalem: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $37.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 68 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $308.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $315.6 million.

Adtalem shares have increased 5.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $49.93, an increase of 5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATGE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATGE