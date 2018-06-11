Activist alleges discrimination in Rapid City library job

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Native American activist alleges Rapid City officials and library leaders discriminated against him by blocking him from being considered for a security officer post at the library.

The Rapid City Journal reports that James Swan of the United Urban Warrior Society works for a security firm that entered into a contract with a Rapid City library in April. Swan's employer, Securitas Security Services USA, Inc., sent the city a list of officers they intended to assign to the post, including Swan. Swan's supervisor told him his name was asked to be removed from consideration.

Rapid City says hiring Swan would create an "unacceptable liability for the city" because of his past behavior.

Swan has clashed with the city on homelessness and the treatment of Native Americans by local law enforcement.

___

Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com