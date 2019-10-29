ASU Cronkite School gets funding from Google initiative

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona State University has won funding from Google for a digital story project.

The Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication announced Tuesday that its "Interactive Story Wall" was selected by the Google News Initiative.

Cronkite students are developing a "wall" for local broadcasters to use as a tool to visually tell data-driven stories.

Google held its first ever North America Innovation Challenge in May, seeking projects focused on expanding how local newsrooms engage audiences.

The initiative received nearly 270 applications from 44 states and provinces.

The 34 projects that were chosen will receive up to $300,000 each.