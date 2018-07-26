ACLU opposes Warwick bid to charge school bus fees

WARWIC, R.I. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island and R.I. Legal Services are urging the state's education commissioner to reject a proposal to charge Warwick Public Schools students to ride the school bus.

The school bus fees were recently floated as part of a plan to fill a budget hole for the district. The Warwick School Committee is seeking the permission to charge students for busing them to school and for participation in school sports activities.

The ACLU and R.I. Legal Services says granting the request would "undermine a century and a half of educational policy" and open the door to similar fees in other districts.

The groups say families with limited means shouldn't have to worry whether they can afford to put their child on a bus.