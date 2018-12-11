ACLU condemns Nevada school policy for background checks

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Civil rights leaders are condemning a new school district policy requiring background checks for parents visiting their children's Reno-area schools, warning the discriminatory practice could have a chilling effect on immigrant families.

The Washoe County School Board approved the policy in November requiring all school visitors to present a driver's license or other government-issued photo identification card.

The American Civil Liberties Union and a half dozen other groups sent a letter to the school district on Monday objecting to the practice.

School district officials say they don't intend to share any background information with federal authorities. But critics say federal law may require them to do so.

Tod Story, executive director of ACLU Nevada, says parents should feel comfortable participating in their children's education without fear of being caught up in a law enforcement dragnet.