8 students hospitalized after exposure to unknown substance

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Eight students from a South Florida high school are hospitalized after being exposed to what officials describe as an unknown substance.

The students were sent to a hospital Monday when they began feeling ill after being in the gym at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports a hazardous materials crew was at the school trying to determine if the illnesses were the result of an exposure to some type of substance.

The Fort Lauderdale Police tweeted that the area of concern is isolated and there is no need for parents to pick up their children.

