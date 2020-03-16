3-week school closure begins; Election Day prep underway

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A mandatory three-week closure of schools to stem the spread of the coronavirus began Monday, bars and restaurants were closed indefinitely, and the state continued preparations for Election Day Tuesday. A look at the latest developments in Ohio:

___

CASES

As of Sunday, there were 36 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Ohio and 350 people under investigation. Dr. Amy Äcton, the state health director, stressed that such cases were only “the tip of the iceberg." There have been no reported deaths in the state.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death. The vast majority of people recover.

___

SCHOOLS

Many children accompanied by parents, grandparents and guardians started the day Monday picking up federally funded breakfast bags to-go at designated schools around the state. Many schools planned to provide breakfast and lunch to all children under 18 accompanied by an adult. Gov. Mike DeWine said over the weekend that school closures could continue through the end of the school year.

___

ELECTIONS

Secretary of State Frank LaRose has ordered curbside absentee ballot drop-off stations at county boards staffed with bipartisan teams on Tuesday. LaRose said Monday almost 3,000 people have signed up as poll workers to address a shortage as some workers dropped out. Many election boards were putting in special protocols for voting, such as including Summit County's delivery of hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and spray and towels and tissues to every polling location in the northeastern Ohio county.

___

