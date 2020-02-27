3 more accused in shooting of Alcorn State students

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (AP) — Three men have been charged as accessories after the fact of murder in connection with a shooting that left two Alcorn State University students dead, authorities said.

The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office tells WAPT-TV that Carlton Hall, 21, Damious Madison and Vontavious Green, both 20, are all in custody. It was unknown if any of them are represented by an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

Jerrell Davis is charged with two counts of murder in the case. His bond was set at $2 million, authorities said.

Tahir Fitzhugh, 22, and James Carr, 19, were killed and two others were injured in the Feb. 17 shooting at an off-campus student hangout, investigators said. Fitzhugh was from Pennsylvania, but investigators did not say what area of the state he lived in. Carr was from Itta Bena.