3 finalists named for Sumter School District chief's job

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — Three finalists have been chosen to fill the superintendent's seat for the Sumter School District.

The Sumter School Board says the finalists are Cynthia Ambrose of Charleston County School District; Ronald Hargrave of Scotland County Schools in Laurinburg, North Carolina and Penelope Martin-Knox of Baltimore County Public Schools in Towson, Maryland.

The Sumter Item reports the winner will replace Interim Superintendent Debbie Hamm, who is finishing her second and final year in the position.

Board Chairman the Rev. Ralph Canty says trustees received 50 applications covering 21 states, including 19 current superintendents. Of the three finalists, Hargrave is the only candidate with superintendent experience but Ambrose and Martin-Knox "have enormous experience equivalent to that of a superintendent."

Starting Thursday, each candidate will visit Sumter for final interviews and public interaction.

___

Information from: The Sumter Item, http://www.theitem.com