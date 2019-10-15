2nd man arrested, charged in Atlanta college shooting

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a second man has been arrested in a shooting that wounded four people at a block party outside an Atlanta college library.

News outlets report 25-year-old Ahmad Coleman was arrested Thursday by U.S. marshals in Mississippi and now awaits extradition. Atlanta police spokesman Carlos Campos says Coleman is charged with offenses including criminal attempt to commit murder and aggravated assault in the Aug. 20 shooting near the Atlanta University Center library.

Authorities have said the celebration of a new semester and end of student orientation culminated in an argument and gunfire being shot into a crowd of 200 people. Two women were treated for gunshot wounds; two others were grazed by bullets. Authorities believe Coleman exchange gunfire with 21-year-old Isaiah Williams, who was arrested last month on similar charges.