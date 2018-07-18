APNewsBreak: Jordan interviewed in doctor sex abuse inquiry

Photo: Paul Sancya, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop “rampant sexual misconduct” by the now-dead team doctor despite being repeatedly informed about his behavior. In the federal lawsuit filed Monday, July 16, 2018, four Ohio men listed as John Does say Strauss sexually assaulted or harassed them in the late 1980s or 1990s. The wrestlers’ lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages. Messages seeking comment were left Tuesday with the university.(Ohio State University via AP, File) less FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop “rampant sexual misconduct” by the now-dead ... more Photo: Paul Sancya, AP APNewsBreak: Jordan interviewed in doctor sex abuse inquiry 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A congressman who coached wrestling at Ohio State University has been interviewed by the law firm investigating allegations that a now-dead team doctor sexually abused male athletes there decades ago.

The spokesman for Republican Rep. Jim Jordan says the congressman spoke Monday with the firm looking into allegations against Dr. Richard Strauss and how the school responded to any complaints about Strauss.

Jordan has publicly said he was never aware of abuse when he was an assistant coach from 1987 to 1995. Spokesman Ian Fury says Jordan told the investigators the same thing.

Jordan has repeatedly denied some former wrestlers' claims that he knew they were inappropriately groped by Strauss.

Jordan has said he'll cooperate with the investigators.

Ohio State says the allegations involve athletes from 14 sports. Strauss killed himself in 2005.