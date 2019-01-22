23 confirmed measles cases in Clark County, 20 not immunized

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Health officials now say they have confirmed 23 measles cases in Clark County since the beginning of the year.

Clark County Public Health said Tuesday it is also investigating two suspected cases. Officials say 20 of those infected were not immunized, while the three others are not verified to have had the vaccine.

Eighteen of the cases involve children under 10 years old, four cases involve those from 11 to 18, and one person is between 19 and 29 years old.

Those who are infected have visited public places while contagious, including the Portland International Airport, the Dollar Tree in Vancouver, and several health care facilities and schools.