2 years after flood, some still wait on new schools

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Some students in West Virginia are ending their second school year in temporary classrooms after a flood in 2016 shut down several Elk River area schools.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Herbert Hoover High and Clendenin and Bridge elementary students' last day of classes was Friday. The flood forced Hoover High into portables next to Elkview Middle. It also prompted Clendenin to move into the still-open Bridge building.

State School Building Authority officials say it may be another two years before a new elementary school is finished and three more years before a new high school is done. Some have called for the timelines to be sped up. But the Building Authority's acting director of school planning and construction, Ben Ashley, says that's unlikely.

